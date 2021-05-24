Ryan Larsen search updates: Crews lowering Walnut Creek Lake

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) — The lake that has become the focus of a multi-agency search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen, missing since last Monday, was in the process of being lowered to aid in those efforts.

Officials said Sunday night the Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District had begun lowering the lake at 7 p.m. Saturday. The process is expected to be finished at 7 p.m. Monday.

Back in Walnut Creek today as the search for 11yo Ryan Larsen enters day 7. Authorities said yesterday they are draining the lake by a few feet - but it is still open to the public.



La Vista Police said Sunday evening that dive teams finished preliminary searches in the area Saturday night, but that lowering the creek levels “will give search teams better physical and visual access” to the water. LVPD again confirmed that search efforts focused on the Walnut Creek area after a K9 unit picked up a scent there a few days before.

Police also passed along resources from Project Harmony to help families talk about Ryan’s disappearance with children.

Earlier on Sunday, LVPD said the search for the Ryan had moved away from Walnut Creek Recreational Area, which had been closed to the public since Thursday evening to allow search crews to work. Police would not reveal details about current search efforts Sunday morning, but the recreation area was open, with no sign of authorities nearby. An LVPD spokeswoman said a release would be distributed later in the day.

Meanwhile, La Vista Police tweeted that their search of the area “concluded Saturday night,” and emphatically stated once again that social media rumors circulating about the boy’s disappearance were false.

The LVPD tweet also asked people to share the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children flyer about Ryan.

La Vista Police told 6 News on Saturday that the recreational area would remain closed as teams continued to look for Ryan, who has been missing since he left school around noon Monday and is presumably without food or crucial medication to treat his autism.

LVPD have said in multiple reports that a K9 unit picked up some sort of scent Friday, noting that it could be “animal, human, or otherwise.”

LVPD said Saturday that no news briefings would be held this weekend unless Ryan is found. They also shared the poster of Ryan now displayed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.

Authorities have also been warning the public not to spread false information and rumors as such reports hinder efforts to find Ryan.

Authorities have blocked off access to the Walnut Creek area since Thursday night to discourage people from coming in and possibly scaring off Ryan if he was hiding there, according to LVPD. Police tweeted Friday night that dive teams would continue searching Walnut Creek.

The Emergency Missing Advisory for the boy expired Friday, and Ryan’s disappearance has since been considered a missing person case.

LVPD called off volunteers Friday as multiple law enforcement agencies continued their search for Ryan. In a tweet Friday morning, LVPD suggested those who want to help should instead offer their support by way of donations to The Salvation Army or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Volunteers had been helping to look for Ryan since he went missing on at noon Monday.

Local, state, and federal agencies continue to assist with the search.

Last week, police said they had checked throughout the ductwork at the school and had even gone through several times with thermal imaging equipment, but found no trace of Ryan. Searches this week have also focused on areas near Ryan’s home, with K9 officers checking in many directions and officers going door-to-door.

Search teams were also deployed on waterways at the recreational area and near La Vista Central Park on Thursday, LVPD said then, noting that “autism experts have shared that children with autism gravitate toward water.”

LVPD requested assistance from the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Wednesday.

What to do if you see Ryan

Ryan, a sixth-grade student, was last seen Monday leaving school. He is described as white, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, an Old Navy shirt, and was carrying a polka-dot umbrella.

If you see Ryan, authorities say not to call his name; instead, keep your distance and call 911. Anyone with information about his location should call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867); or call 911.

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday, May 17, 2021. He was last seen wearing this exact sweatshirt, La Vista Police said. (La Vista Police Department)

