La Vista Police call off volunteers as search for missing boy enters its fifth day

LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) — La Vista Police called off volunteers Friday as multiple law enforcement agencies continued their search for 11-year-old Ryan Larsen, who has been missing since Monday.

In a tweet Friday morning, LVPD suggested those who want to help should instead offer their support by way of donations to The Salvation Army or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

10AM FRIDAY UPDATE: (1 of 3) Multiple law enforcement agencies continue to search for missing 11-year old Ryan Larsen. With more than 200 officers and support staff searching, we do not need volunteer searchers at this time. HERE IS HOW YOU CAN HELP US ⬇️ — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 21, 2021

(3 of 3) Consider a donation to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children @MissingKids. They are supporting us as we search for Ryan and have partnered with La Vista Police since 2002 to help us find children. https://t.co/tUUoHDF4yR - click the yellow ‘Donate’ button. — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 21, 2021

Authorities and volunteers have been looking for Ryan since he went missing on Monday afternoon.

Thursday’s search focused again on areas near Ryan’s home, with K9 officers checking in many directions and officers going door-to-door. Authorities were also in the Walnut Creek Recreation Area again, according to a La Vista Police update posted Thursday night, blocking off access to discourage people from coming in and possibly scaring off Ryan if he was hiding there.

Search teams were also deployed on waterways at the recreational area and near La Vista Central Park, LVPD said.

“Autism experts have shared that children with autism gravitate toward water,” the LVPD release states.

UPDATE on search efforts for 11-year old Ryan Larsen. Thank you to the 200+ law enforcement officers helping to find this missing boy. SEARCH EFFORTS CONTINUE to find Ryan. pic.twitter.com/lOSgFbEPvs — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 21, 2021

LVPD Chief Bob Lausten shed some light Thursday evening on the medications that Ryan has been on and the effects he might be struggling with after missing doses.

“We have a list of what medications he’s on. We’ve talked to doctors about the effects of those medications, and that’s concerning, that some of the things that he needs to be on,” Lausten said. “You can still survive without those meds, but it helps you cope with the different things that are out there.”

Adults and children on the autism spectrum are each very different, Justin Dougherty, executive director of Autism Action Partnership, cautions against it, told 6 News on Thursday.

”If you know one person with autism, you know one person with autism,” Dougherty said. “Whatever works with one child or adult with autism could have the exact opposite impact for another.”

LVPD requested assistance from the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Wednesday.

Both photos shown are of 11-year-old Ryan. He was last seen on May 17, 2021 in La Vista, #Nebraska. https://t.co/zkGMy5esVw pic.twitter.com/Gjzr4l6I7o — NCMEC (@MissingKids) May 19, 2021

What to do if you see Ryan

Ryan, a sixth-grade student, was last seen Monday leaving school. He is described as white, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, an Old Navy shirt, and was carrying a polka-dot umbrella.

If you see Ryan, authorities say not to call his name; instead, keep your distance and call 911. Anyone with information about his location should contact La Vista Police at 402-331-1582 or 911.

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday, May 17, 2021. He was last seen wearing this exact sweatshirt, La Vista Police said. (La Vista Police Department)

