LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - La Vista Police are alerting the public to a missing 11-year-old child.

Ryan Larson is a sixth-grade student. He was last seen earlier today leaving school at La West Elementary.

If you have any information that could help La Vista Police, call 911.

The La Vista Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile named Ryan Larson (11year old male). Last seen near @LaVistaWestElem. Please call the non-emergency number/911 if you have information. pic.twitter.com/DNb71FfkuM — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 17, 2021

