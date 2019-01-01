www.wowt.com

Doctors file lawsuit against Children's Hospital

Two former Children's Hospital & Medical Center surgeons filed a lawsuit today against the hospital, expressing concerns about physician conduct and administration there.

Hundreds lose power; traffic lights out

Approximately 1,800 customers lost electrical power in the metro over the noon hour Friday.

Sketching the blueprint for the riverfront's future

The battle plan to reinvent the riverfront is taking shape. Mayor Jean Stothert addressed the next steps Friday morning outlining a contract with MECA to build and operate the new parks.

Three arrested in connection with metro homicide

Three people have been arrested in connection with the March 2018 murder of Michael Streich.

      Lincoln deploys bomb robot to collect suspicious device

      Driver facing charges linked to chase

      Water Main Break Shuts Down Major Street

      Bomb robot deployed

      News conference Part 2

      News conference Part 1

      Peta's Forecast - Unseasonably warm weekend ahead

      10 Children's Hospital surgeons resign, worrying parents of patients

      Crofton man killed to truck crash

      A bit of advice from a man with a gun

      Appeals court sides with Pres. Trump in transgender military case

      Robbery suspect makes first court appearance

      Police narrow the field in the hunt for chase suspect

      Fed chairman says if Pres. Trump asks, he won't resign

      American held in Moscow for spying is also British, Irish

      House Democrats urge sweeping reforms to boost voting access

      Outgoing US Interior secretary defends legacy as he leaves

      Navy SEAL to plead not guilty to murder charge of ISIS teen

      Deputy disciplined for failure to respond to school shooter

      Fewer affected in Marriott hack, but passports a red flag

      US employers went on a hiring spree in December: 312K jobs

      Signs of GOP unease over shutdown ahead of White House talks

      Officers charged criminally after 2 women drowned in van

      Rusty's Forecast - Incredible stretch of mild weather ahead

      Grand Island priest arrested for sexual assault

      Welcome to the intersection of Construction and Construction

      Most Popular

