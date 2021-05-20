UPDATE: Search for missing La Vista boy moves to Papillion-area lake
Ryan Larsen has been missing since Monday.
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday marked the fourth day of the search for an 11-year-old autistic boy who disappeared from his school on Monday afternoon.
Thursday evening, authorities were focusing some search efforts at Walnut Creek Lake in Papillion.
Volunteers joined local police and other agencies to continue the search for Ryan Larsen, but once again, there has been no sign of him.
Authorities said they have received multiple reports of sightings but that none has been credible. They were asking people to avoid the La Vista area so law enforcement can conduct searches and knock on doors.
Police and FEMA dogs also have been searching areas close to the boy’s home Thursday.
“We have our canine units again,” said John Francavilla, with La Vista Police. “We’re going over areas that have already been checked, but we’ve gotta double-check that because he might have moved out of that area and has come back in to get to familiar territory, to make his way back to his home. So our canines will be there, working and looking.”
LVPD said they are continuing to work with officials in the FBI and experts on missing children and autism to help them understand what Ryan’s mindset might be like right now.
Meanwhile, police communication — with media and volunteers — slowed on Thursday.
Ryan, a sixth-grade student, was last seen Monday leaving school. He is described as white, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, an Old Navy shirt, and was carrying a polka-dot umbrella.
If you see Ryan, authorities say not to call his name; instead, keep your distance and call 911. Anyone with information that could help La Vista Police, notify them immediately by calling 402-331-1582 or 911.
LVPD requested assistance from the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Wednesday.
Thursday morning, the next wave of volunteer searches was intending to focus on creek areas around 110th Street between Harrison and Giles through at least Thursday afternoon.
The volunteer search on Thursday was the smallest seen since Ryan went missing.
La Vista police searched the area near 83rd and Parkview early Thursday afternoon but did not find him.
—
This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.
Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.