Papillion recreation area remains closed as search for Ryan Larsen continues

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) — La Vista Police told 6 News on Saturday that Walnut Creek Recreational Area would remain closed again Saturday as search teams continued to look for Ryan Larsen, the 11-year-old who has been missing since Monday.

Authorities blocked off access to the Walnut Creek area Thursday night to discourage people from coming in and possibly scaring off Ryan if he was hiding there, according to LVPD.

Saturday morning, LVPD tweeted there was still “no new update on the ongoing search.”

No new update on the ongoing search for Ryan Larsen. Reminder: he is just one of at least 35 children currently missing in Nebraska. Please take a look at this list from @MissingKids and see if you recognize anyone or can help bring these children home. https://t.co/ogyxqLAVPM — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 22, 2021

Police tweeted Friday night that dive teams would continue searching Walnut Creek.

(1 of 3) FRI 9PM UPDATE: Dive teams and law enforcement officers continue searching at Walnut Creek tonight. A police K9 picked up a scent there; it may be animal, human or otherwise, but crews will continue to search until they can find Ryan or rule out him being there. — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 22, 2021

LVPD said search dogs had picked up a scent of some sort, but that there was no way to tell any sort of details about what they were detecting.

The news came hours after an update from LVPD Chief Bob Lausten, who said that authorities were focusing their search for Ryan in multiple areas beyond Walnut Creek Recreational Area, where much police activity has been observed in recent days.

Also on Friday, the Nebraska State Patrol noted that the Emergency Missing Advisory for the boy had expired, and that Ryan’s disappearance would now be considered a missing person case.

“We know the EMA was effective,” NSP Capt. Matt Sutter said during the news conference Friday. The EMA lasts 72 hours, and that threshold happened at 11 p.m. Thursday.

LVPD called off volunteers Friday as multiple law enforcement agencies continued their search for Ryan.

In a tweet Friday morning, LVPD suggested those who want to help should instead offer their support by way of donations to The Salvation Army or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Volunteers had been helping to look for Ryan since he went missing on at noon Monday.

Local, state, and federal agencies continue to assist with the search. Sarpy County K9s are supporting LVPD officers, and search-and-rescue dogs from Des Moines were also heading to the area. Omaha Police has provided additional support including aerial patrols, and Council Bluffs Police officers have also been helping with the search. Yutan and other agencies are sending dive teams, Lausten said.

(3 of 3) THANK YOU to all who have helped search for Ryan - especially our neighbors throughout La Vista and surrounding areas, and to all of our local, state and national law enforcement officers joining forces to find this little boy. pic.twitter.com/12hY0uVNVu — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 22, 2021

Earlier in the week, police had checked throughout the ductwork at the school and had even gone through several times with thermal imaging equipment, but found no trace of Ryan.

Searches this week have also focused on areas near Ryan’s home, with K9 officers checking in many directions and officers going door-to-door.

Search teams were also deployed on waterways at the recreational area and near La Vista Central Park on Thursday, LVPD said.

“Autism experts have shared that children with autism gravitate toward water,” the LVPD release states.

LVPD requested assistance from the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Wednesday.

What to do if you see Ryan

Ryan, a sixth-grade student, was last seen Monday leaving school. He is described as white, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, an Old Navy shirt, and was carrying a polka-dot umbrella.

If you see Ryan, authorities say not to call his name; instead, keep your distance and call 911. Anyone with information about his location should call Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP (7867); or call 911.

Ryan Larsen, 11, has been missing since he walked away from his school in La Vista on Monday, May 17, 2021. He was last seen wearing this exact sweatshirt, La Vista Police said. (La Vista Police Department)

