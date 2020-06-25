The WOWT Weather App includes:

  • Access to station content specifically for our mobile users
  • 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available
  • High resolution satellite cloud imagery
  • Future radar to see where severe weather is headed
  • Current weather updated multiple times per hour
  • Ability to add and save your favorite locations
  • Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models
  • A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness
  • Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather
  • Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service