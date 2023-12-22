We are Local
Intensive Outpatient Program at Nebraska Medicine offers help, hope

A program at Nebraska Medicine is helping people fight substance abuse, and highlighting its prominence during the holiday season.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The holidays are a time for many to celebrate. However, for those who misuse substances, this time of year can be dangerous.

After decades of struggling, Kim Sleczkowski has learned a new approach to life.

“It’s radical acceptance,” she said. “I learned finally at 64 years old, it’s okay to ask for help.”

Sleczkowski could not have imagined this when she was in the depths of alcohol addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“The pandemic hit, and three Bloody Marys turned into five, and that just became a pattern,” she said. “I think it took away feelings I didn’t want to feel.”

Sleczkowski is now about three months sober. She gives credit to an intensive outpatient program at Nebraska Medicine.

“It was like a master’s class in life,” she said.

Debi Pittock with Nebraska Medicine says its IOP is different from many others because it has a team of healthcare professionals from several different fields.

“Not only do they see a therapist and have group therapy and individual therapy, but they are also seen in conjunction with a medical provider who specializes in addiction and mental health,” she said.

Pittock says the holidays are a difficult time for many people.

“It’s the time of year,” she said. “It’s darker out. There’s financial stress, there’s family stress.”

Sleczkowski knows all too well that holiday stress combined with a plethora of parties can be a dangerous mix.

“There’s a lot of pressure to drink. It’s champagne and I get the French kind right?” she said.

Sleczkowski is grateful to have turned her life around. She encourages anyone who needs help to reach out.

“There’s hope. Light comes after darkness,” she said.

Find more information about the program on Nebraska Medicine’s website.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

