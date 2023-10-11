We are Local
Elkhorn’s Barrel & Vine abruptly closes as ownership faces lawsuit

Barrel & Vine, a popular Elkhorn bar and restaurant, abruptly closed its doors after its ownership group was sued.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - Barrel & Vine, an Elkhorn bar and restaurant with a rooftop pool, abruptly closed its doors yesterday.

The location first opened in August 2021.

6 News has learned that one of the investors filed a lawsuit last week against the original owners of the restaurant and the attached apartment complex near 204th and Pacific Street.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiff, Andrew Mallory, says his concrete company did $800,000 of work in the construction of the buildings.

Later, he was offered 10 percent of the holding company if he knocked off $600,000 of what he was owed. He agreed, saying the holding company told him it would be a slam dunk to get his investment back.

Mallory says that never happened.

He also alleges that the holding company is more than $16 million in debt.

6 News left a message for the company’s attorney and has not heard back.

