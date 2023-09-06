Sarpy County SWAT Team stays sharp with consistent practice

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement doesn’t have to call out the SWAT team often, but when they do, it’s serious and can be dangerous for all involved.

So, two times a month, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team all get together, gear up, and practice.

“It really keeps us in touch with some of the tactics we don’t get to use in our day-to-day job,” Commander Greg Monico said. “It also helps us train as a team. To be cohesive and understand how each individual operates and how that is connected to how a small group will solve a problem.”

In addition to practicing, the SWAT team pays attention to situations around the country to see how other specially trained law enforcement teams handle certain situations.

“We take lessons from things that have happened around the country, good and bad, and we try to roll them into our training to test our preparation for things,” Monico said.

The Sarpy County SWAT Team is practicing at an old building that will soon be demolished to make way for hundreds of apartment units.

“Our trainers are really good. They can get the most out of any space we have, so we’re always grateful when someone has a space that they offer up for us to train in.”

And the practice is just like the real thing. It has to be. Because in reality, there’s too much at stake.

“We all think about it in the context of how much we’re able to practice situations or actually get situational experience so when we do go out on call or search warrants, we know reasoning through a problem can actually resolve it safely for the suspect and other people involved, as well as ourselves.”

Sarpy County SWAT Team leaders tell 6 News that in one training session, they concentrate on tactics, and in the other session during the month, the team trains with its weapons at a firing range.

