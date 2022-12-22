Scam victim gets money back just in time for Christmas

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loving grandmother fooled by a scammer into believing her grandson caused a crash and needed bail money -- the victim’s daughter confirms it’s a lie.

“From now on, you are going to talk to us and make sure everybody in the family is okay before you send out money or question,” said Deb Cox.

The lesson came at a high cost when the victim sent more than $50,000 to the scammer in three different tightly-wrapped packages.

“It’s just mean,” Cox said. “I can’t understand why people do this to other people that need their money.”

One shipment of $25,000 in cash was intercepted by Boston authorities in mid-October.

Boston police said they sent a check for that $25,000 just in time for Christmas.

“I want to thank the people that cared about it and took care of it and helped me get through this,” the scam victim said.

With the check deposited, she won’t be talked into a large withdrawal by a stranger again.

“If I don’t recognize the number I don’t answer it at all,” she said.

The victim’s family got help from a shipping service to retrieve another package containing about $4,000 in cash -- but a third shipment of $25,000 didn’t get stopped in time. No arrests have been made in the scam so far.

