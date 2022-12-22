Scam victim gets money back just in time for Christmas

A loving grandmother fooled by a scammer into believing her grandson caused a crash and needed bail money -- the victim’s daughter confirms it’s a lie.
A woman got $25,000 back she'd paid to scammers in time for Christmas, thanks to Boston police.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Dec. 21, 2022 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A loving grandmother fooled by a scammer into believing her grandson caused a crash and needed bail money -- the victim’s daughter confirms it’s a lie.

“From now on, you are going to talk to us and make sure everybody in the family is okay before you send out money or question,” said Deb Cox.

The lesson came at a high cost when the victim sent more than $50,000 to the scammer in three different tightly-wrapped packages.

“It’s just mean,” Cox said. “I can’t understand why people do this to other people that need their money.”

One shipment of $25,000 in cash was intercepted by Boston authorities in mid-October.

Boston police said they sent a check for that $25,000 just in time for Christmas.

“I want to thank the people that cared about it and took care of it and helped me get through this,” the scam victim said.

With the check deposited, she won’t be talked into a large withdrawal by a stranger again.

“If I don’t recognize the number I don’t answer it at all,” she said.

The victim’s family got help from a shipping service to retrieve another package containing about $4,000 in cash -- but a third shipment of $25,000 didn’t get stopped in time. No arrests have been made in the scam so far.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI Omaha served a warrant at the home of Councilman Vinny Palermo, right, on the morning of...
FBI serves warrants at homes of Omaha Police officers, Councilman Palermo
Omaha Public Works reviews snow plan
Mason Goldman
Huskers land three commitments with signing day coming Wednesday
Winter Threats
6 First Alert Weather Day: Large winter storm moves into the area Wednesday
Cari Allen, 43
Body found in Topeka as authorities continue investigating Cari Allen’s disappearance

Latest News

Omaha's Open Door Mission is preparing to take more people in in advance of the winter storm...
Holiday will shine on at Open Door Mission
Omaha's Open Door Mission is preparing to take more people in in advance of the winter storm...
Open Door Mission preparing for winter storm, Christmas
Travel is becoming more difficult as the late-night hours progress.
10 p.m. Storm Tracker update: Roads getting dicey
A study from the ACLU of Nebraska is shining light on the drawbacks of cash bond and how it may...
New ACLU study questions practicality of cash bond