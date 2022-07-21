Iowa DOT asks NYPD to find old license plates after reports of old plates in New York City

AVOCA, Iowa (WOWT) - Another frightening letter has been sent to an Iowa senior citizen.

It’s not a scam but a misplaced threat from a government agency in New York City.

New York is known as the city that never sleeps and 85-year-old Barbara Brown is losing a lot of it over a traffic ticket collection notice she doesn’t deserve.

“Sure it does seizing any motor vehicle registered to you and selling it at auction,” said Brown.

The New York City Finance Department claims Barbara owes a $225 fine. A car caught on a speed camera in Manhattan has an Iowa plate registered to her but she turned it into the Pottawattamie County treasurer 10 years ago.

“What really bothers me is how long is this going to go on. If they don’t stop this man and get this license plate,” said Brown.

Old plates go to Iowa prison industries for shredding. So how are those returned a decade ago caught on a speed camera in New York just weeks ago?

“Well I’ve asked the DOT to look into that and they say they are supposed to be cut up and dismantled so they think people are just stealing the numbers somehow,” said Iowa House member Rep. Brent Siegrist.

6 On Your Side has uncovered two separate cases of old Iowa plates on vehicles speeding around New York City. So the state DOT director of investigations has asked NYPD to use license plate readers to locate and stop either driver and get answers.

“There are just some unscrupulous people out east so if we have people getting bothered by collection agencies I’ll go to the attorney general here in Iowa if we need to, it needs to stop and New York needs to do the right thing,” said Siegrist.

Barbara wants New York’s finest to find the driver using the old Iowa license plate that is driving undeserved fines and judgments toward her.

“Why can’t they know about where he is at and grab him. I know it’s New York they’ve got a lot of other things to do but if other people are having this same problem let’s get it settled,” said Brown.

And like the old plates headed to prison maybe those New York drivers using them illegally should worry about going the same direction.

The New York City Finance Department promised to release Barbara Brown from any judgments related to undeserved traffic tickets after being contacted. That’s after she provides proof the old plates had been turned in to the county years ago.

The Pottawattamie County treasurer is working with her to get that done quickly.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.