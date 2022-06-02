Advertisement

New apartments near Saddle Creek and Pacific one step closer becoming a reality

It's an unwanted apartment complex for some people who live in south-central Omaha.
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An apartment complex near Saddle Creek and Pacific Streets is one step closer to becoming a reality.

And neighbors aren’t happy about it.

Omaha’s planning board approved the final plat. That is the final map of how the area will be zoned.

195 apartments and some commercial space will be built right up against this neighborhood.

Those who live in the area say they feel the entire project was pushed through way too fast.

“Nothing ever seems to get denied. That’s the funny thing about it is, that they propose something and everything just gets approved. Yes, yes, yes, yes. We were hoping they’d at least try and get some input from the neighborhood, maybe,” said Mark Rushlau, neighbor.

Now, all that needs to be done is final building permit approval before construction begins.

