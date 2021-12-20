Advertisement

Lincoln man sentenced to prison for failing to register as a sex offender

(Associated Press)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 33-year-old man was sentenced to prison Friday by a district judge.

Yuri B. Ramirez was sentenced to two years and three months for failing to register as a sex offender. Authorities say Ramirez will also serve five years of supervised release with special conditions.

He’s required to register as a sex offender for life in Iowa after being convicted in 2005 of third-degree sexual assault involving two 13-year-old minors in Woodbury County, according to the release. Ramirez is also required to register in Nebraska until 2034.

In an investigation by the United States Marshals Service, they say he didn’t register in Nebraska after moving from Iowa around September 2020.

