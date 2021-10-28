Sun unleashes X-Class solar flare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An explosion on the sun Thursday morning unleashed a major X-Class solar flare, only the second flare this year to reach that strength and the first in at least 4 years to be Earth-directed. Solar activity has been on the low side in the past few years thanks to a lull in sunspots as the sun dipped into what is known as the solar minimum, or the quietest part of the 11-year solar cycle. Now we are on an upward swing in solar activity, quickly moving toward solar maximum, the most active part of the cycle. We should reach solar maximum in 2024 or 2025. This means more flares can be expected in the coming years.

Solar flares are explosions that emanate from sunspots or darker patches on the sun formed by complex magnetic fields. Flares are measured on a scale, with A-class flares being the smallest and X-class flares being the largest.

The NOAA GOES-16 satellite SUVI instrument captured today's beautiful eruption. Visit https://t.co/jD9yeDnU1P to see imagery in other wavelenghts. pic.twitter.com/VH7dkc44Eq — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) October 28, 2021

Today’s X-Class flare unleashed a wave of particles in the solar wind known as a coronal mass ejection. This push of solar material, or CME, should reach Earth in about 2 to 3 days’ time. When CMEs impact Earth’s magnetic field, a geomagnetic storm is possible. These storms can cause minor disruption in GPS networks, but the more impactful result for most of us is a beautiful display of the Aurora Borealis.

Another weaker solar flare produced a storm just a few weeks ago, which resulted in a fantastic display of the Northern Lights that was visible from parts of Nebraska and Iowa. While it is too early to say exactly how significant any upcoming geomagnetic storm will be, it is quite possible another display of the Aurora Borealis is on the way. Stay tuned!

How Auroras Form (WOWT)

