Advertisement

Home for at-risk youth, Clarinda Academy is closing

(WOWT)
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARINDA, IA (WOWT) - The troubled Clarinda Academy is closing. NBC reported Friday night that the owner of the residential home for at-risk youth has terminated its contract with the facility.

NBC News has spent years investigating allegations of abuse and misconduct at Clarinda and other facilities operated by Sequel Youth and Family Services.

Clarinda Academy is considered Sequel’s flagship facility. Sequel says the facility’s license is still in good standing.

For over two years, the network spoke to multiple former staff and residents who described abuse and inappropriate physical restraints in Glenwood.

Several states have pulled children from other Sequel facilities. The company continues to operate in 19 states.

Teens are sent to the facilities, usually by court order. Sometimes they are foster children with nowhere else to go.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Otoe County deputies and Nebraska State Patrol investigators were on scene at an unplowed...
Family says body of missing woman found near her vehicle
Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site ends after nearly 10 hours
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday and Monday
Revised 2021 Nebraska football schedule announced
Construction project in West Omaha expands 180th Street

Latest News

At 12:01 Sunday morning, restrictions put in place to help lower hospitalizations in the state...
Some COVID-19 restrictions to end in Iowa on Sunday
Council Bluffs Police give details about excavators standoff
17-year-old arrested in killing of 14-year-old in Wichita
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials...
Saturday Feb. 6 COVID-19 update: Lincoln-Lancaster County reports 49 new cases, 1 death
Sunday and Monday are First Alert Days
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Frigid temperatures with additional rounds of snow Sunday and Monday