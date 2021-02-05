Advertisement

Standoff at Council Bluffs construction site ends after nearly 10 hours

By Harper Lundgren and Alex McLoon
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 5, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs Police waited nine and half hours to execute a search warrant at a demolition site.

A section of East Kanesville Boulevard in Council Bluffs was closed for hours Friday while police waited for a man to give himself up at a construction site.

But after waiting nearly all day it only took law enforcement about 20 minutes to remove the man and take him into custody. The man barricaded himself inside the construction equipment.

Around 7:30 p.m. officials decided they had waited long enough. Shooting three projectiles emitting gas inside the excavator where a man evaded police for nine and a half hours.

Police believed the man had a weapon and urged the public to stay away. People curiously watched and waited from a nearby parking lot.

“Yeah, we were pulling up just to watch it. Gotta work later tonight. We’ve been here for a couple of hours,” said Ilyssa Long, who lives nearby.

The man and police faced off at a lot where crews demolished a church. Neighboring homeowners detoured around the scene and watched as the day wore one.

“We wondered if something was happening with the demolition of the old church. But when we came by and saw all the cops, we figured it had to be something else,” said Robert Kelso, who lives nearby.

Law enforcement helped the man out of the excavator and onto the street, where he was then placed on a stretcher and taken away by ambulance.

Police declined to brief us on the scene about the warrant tonight. But the department tells me it will release details once those are finalized.

