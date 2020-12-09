Advertisement

Victims of south Omaha home explosion identified

Two people died two others were critically injured Tuesday when a house exploded in south Omaha.
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department released the names of those killed in the house explosion in south Omaha on Tuesday morning.

Theresa Toledo, 73, and Angela Miller, 46, were killed. A dog also died in the blast.

Two were transported to UNMC Code 3, in critical condition: a 28-year-old man and a 72-year-old man, according to the release.

The second dog located and assisted at the scene is doing well, the release states.

OFD and the Omaha Police Department are still investigating the cause of the explosion. That investigation is expected to be lengthy, the release states.

Homes to the north and south of the property were also damaged in the blast.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

