One dead, two hurt in house explosion in south Omaha

By Gina Dvorak, Leigh Waldman and Dave Zawilinski
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday, a home explosion leveled a house on the south side of town near 51st and L streets.

Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick confirmed one person was killed and two others injured in the explosion that leveled a house

Two homes next to the exploded house were also severely damaged in the explosion at 4810 S 51st St., he said.

MUD shut off gas service around the area and OFD evacuated the entire block on both sides, Fitzpatrick said.

A dog was also pulled away from the scene and given oxygen, he said.

Omaha Police are assisting fire investigators to determine the cause of the explosion, Fitzpatrick said.

Others in the area told 6 News they could feel shaking from the explosion from five blocks away.

BREAKING: reports of a house explosion at 52nd and Lst. Leigh Waldman is live

Posted by WOWT 6 News on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

