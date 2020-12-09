Cracked walls, broken belongings: neighbors assess damage after home explosion

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Homeowners near 51st and M streets had unforgettable mornings when a neighboring home exploded Tuesday.

Two men say the explosion was unlike anything they had experienced before.

“I immediately jumped up because I thought it happened in my kitchen,” Xavier Cantu said.

“I was sleeping and the whole house just shook,” Steve Redlinger said. “It didn’t seem real at first.”

The explosion woke up one of the men who was asleep at one homewhile the other was making coffee in his kitchen, only several hundred feet from the blast.

“It’s hard to explain,” Cantu said. “I saw pressure come out of the kitchen. I jumped up to check on my father-in-law and we looked outside. It was just a big mushroom up in flames.”

“My wife came in and the house had shaken, I had stuff on top of me like debris and fragiles,” Redlinger said.

Both men hope their homes can be repaired. Some of their broken belongings can be replaced -- like a TV, lights, and wall decor that were knocked off walls. The shock from the blast knocked a back-patio door of its hinges.

Cantu believes his detached garage reduced the blow to his home, which still suffered cracks inside the kitchen and living room.

“It was just raining stuff, like debris -- it was landing everywhere,” Cantu said, recalling what he saw seconds after the explosion. “We were going to hop [the fence] and see if we could find anybody, but then we saw the gas coming out of the ground shooting out flames.”

Shattered glass from the leveled home littered Cantu’s backyard Tuesday night. A pile of debris sat in the corner of the yard, which came from the home belonging to an elderly woman.

“We knew their grandson,” Cantu said. “He used to play with my kids when we had a basketball rim. He would hop the fence or come around the block.”

On this block, neighbors could only watch as they tried to help each other through the tragedy Tuesday.

“It’s a good feeling to know we’re surrounded by people who care,” Redlinger said.

Police and firefighters were still parked around the block Tuesday night. Just before sunset, officials had set up a steel fence around the leveled property as officials continued their investigation. The Omaha Fire Department said it would be a lengthy investigation, according to a news release.

