Blue Super Moon will rise in Omaha on Wednesday night

This will be a Blue Moon. Don’t expect the moon to actually look blue, though. A Blue Moon indicates that it will be the second full moon in the month of August.

The Blue Moon will also be a Super Moon, meaning it will occur when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit. Super Moons appear bigger and brighter than normal. This will be the third of four Super Moons in a row.

The Blue Super Moon will rise at 8:14 p.m. Wednesday in Omaha and will set at 7:19 a.m. Thursday morning. The moon will be in the constellation of Aquarius. The forecast for Wednesday night shows mostly clear skies so the moon will be easily visible.

Typically, these events happen once every ten years, sometimes as many as twenty. The next Blue Super Moon won’t be until January 2037, according to NASA.

The moon won’t be the only thing shining bright in the sky Wednesday night. Saturn will appear next to the moon, just a few days from its closest and brightest of the year. Saturn will be five degrees to the upper right of the moon, and will appear to swing clockwise around the moon through the night.

