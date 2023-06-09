Nebraska to receive more than $65M in opioid settlement

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A nationwide settlement has led to a final agreement for opioid makers and pharmacies to pay billions for their alleged role in the opioid crisis.

The deal involves opioid makers Teva and Allergan, as well as pharmacies CVS and Walgreens. The companies agreed to pay $17.3 billion. Funds will start being paid to states by the end of 2023.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office announced Friday that the state would receive more than $65,666,663 over 15 years from the settlement. The agreement states that 85% of the funds will be put into the Nebraska Opioid Recovery Fund, and 15% will go directly to cities and counties.

According to the Attorney General, the deal also requires Teva to provide “stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse.”

Allergan is also required to stop selling opioids for the next 10 years.

CVS and Walgreens have agreed to injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

The Nebraska Attorney General says another agreement with Walmart is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks.

