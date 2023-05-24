Groups planning protest, Nebraska ballot initiative after school choice bill passes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska lawmakers on Wednesday passed LB753, known as the “school choice” or “school voucher” bill, but opponents are already planning to put the matter before voters.

Backed by Gov. Jim Pillen, the bill authorizes millions in tax credits for those who donate scholarships to private schools in Nebraska — one of two states that do not provide such schools with public funds. It passed 33-11-5 on Wednesday.

“Today is an important, hard-fought victory for school choice in Nebraska,” according to a news release from Nebraska Family Alliance. “LB753 puts power back into the hands of parents and will help more families have the choice to send their child to the school that best meets their needs and aligns with their values.

But opponents say the bill threatens public education, and have plans to protest at the state capitol on Saturday morning.

“We need to remind state senators and the governor that a majority of Nebraskans oppose giving public tax dollars to fund private schools,” said Jenni Benson, president of the Nebraska State Education Association.

The NSEA called LB753 “a tax scheme” voters don’t want, saying it will “hurt taxpayers and kids” — and hold state funding for public schools hostage.

Nebraska legislators debated a bill today that would allow private school donors to receive a tax break.

“Supporters of LB753 claim it’s all sunshine and rainbows, but the reality is LB753 is a tax voucher scheme that will drain funding from our public schools and give it to unaccountable private schools that discriminate against kids,” Benson said in a statement following the vote. “...If lawmakers cut promised state funding for public schools, it puts more pressure on our already-high property taxes.”

The OpenSky Policy Institute agreed, saying in a news release public schools in rural areas would be hit particularly hard, noting that only seven of 38 counties west of Kearney have private schools.

“The income tax credits in LB753 essentially allow wealthy Nebraskans to opt out of paying to support public education and other state services,” OpenSky Executive Director Dr. Rebecca Firestone said in the release. “In other states, these credits have started small but steadily ballooned in cost, reducing what’s available to districts to pay teachers, provide counseling services, and fund vocational and technical programs fundamental to achieving many of the things that we want in the state.”

The organization is joining forces with an NSEA-led coalition called Support Our Schools Nebraska to bring forth a ballot initiative on the issue in 2024.

“In large cities and small towns, Nebraskans take pride in strong public schools that make our communities better places to live, raise a family and start a business,” Firestone said. “They should have a say in voucher programs like LB753.”

