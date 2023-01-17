LIVE: Gov. Pillen, state senators announce Nebraska education agenda

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Jim Pillen and several Nebraska lawmakers are announcing the introduction of the governor’s priority education-related bills.

Pillen said the bills package focuses on education reform funding, implementing “necessary controls on spending.” The bills provide for quality education and funding for every student so that no student is left behind and so the state can increase what the state can provide for students.

The governor said the state expects to release its budget in a week, on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

An investment to be announced later in the news conference will take care of special education needs across the state, he said.

