Douglas County burn ban to be lifted Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County’s burn ban is being lifted soon.

According to the Douglas County Fire Chiefs, the county-wide burn ban will be lifted Monday, April 24.

Officials say the weather will be favorable for burning, but caution is still urged because there is still a lot of dry grass. All who intend to burn are asked to get a permit from their local fire chief.

The Fire Chiefs say all burn piles should be at least 50 feet from all structures and in an area without grass and brush. A nearby water supply is also necessary.

