David’s Evening Forecast - Chilly overnight, a little warmer Monday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a cold morning with record lows across the area, partly sunny skies helped us to warm at least a little over what we saw yesterday. Temperatures topped out in the mid-50s across the metro with lighter winds. Clouds that built up this afternoon will think out quickly as we approach sunset. Clear skies and light winds will mean another chilly night for the area, as temperatures drop back into the 30s after Midnight.

Sunday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Clouds likely thicken back up by early Monday morning, helping to keep the metro above freezing, though it will still be chilly with temperatures in the mid-30s. Areas north of Omaha may see another freeze with morning lows briefly dipping back to around 30 degrees. A south breeze at 5 to 10mph should help to bring in some slightly warmer air for Monday afternoon. However, cloud cover will likely keep temperatures below average for this time of year. If we can get some sunshine, temperatures should warm into the mid-60s for Omaha, with some areas south of town trying to push toward 70 degrees. If clouds are too thick, we will likely only see highs in the low 60s.

Monday's Forecast (WOWT)

A weak storm system will bring an increse in cloud cover Monday evening and overnight, with a few spotty showers possible. The better chance for rain is to the north of Omaha, and still looks to be rather sparse and on the light side, so don’t expect any soaking showers from this system. Rain should move out Tuesday morning, but temperatures stay cool on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s.

We try to warm up a bit more on Thursday as highs push back into the upper 60s, but it will be short lived. A cold front pushes through Thursday night into Friday bringing another chance for showers and a cool down for Friday and the weekend. At least a few showers are likely on Friday, and may linger into parts of Saturday with highs in the 50s Friday through Sunday. There is a chance that overnight lows fall into the 30s once again for at least parts of the area.

Temperatures this week (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.