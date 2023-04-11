Ballots to soon be mailed for Westside Community School District bond election

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bond election is coming up for the Westside Community School District.

According to the Douglas County Election Commission, the election is entirely by mail, so no polling places will be open.

Ballots will be mailed starting next week on April 17. Voters in the Westside Community School District will receive a ballot at their current registered address. A return envelope will be included.

Completed ballots will need to be delivered, mailed or placed in a ballot drop box by Tuesday, May 9 at 5 p.m. No postage is needed for placing a ballot in a drop box.

Drop boxes are available at:

Asian Market: 321 N 76th Street

Douglas County Election Commission: 12220 W Center Road

The vote is to request $121 million in bonds and taxes to finance an infrastructure expansion for Westside Middle and High Schools, and support new construction at Westgate, Loveland and Hillside Elementary Schools.

