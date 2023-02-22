Westside School Board approves special election on bonds, taxes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Westside School Board has approved a special election to request $121 million in bonds and taxes.

The goal is to finance infrastructure expansion for Westside Middle and High Schools, and support new construction at Westgate, Loveland and Hillside Elementary Schools.

The bond would also support renovations and capital improvements at Westbrook, Paddock Road and Rockbrook Elementary Schools.

The issue will go before voters via mail-in ballot in May.

