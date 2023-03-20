We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

12 alleged drunk drivers arrested by Nebraska State Patrol during St. Patrick’s Day enforcement

(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Grant funding from the Nebraska Department of Transportation saw law enforcement across the state crack down on alcohol.

The Nebraska State Patrol participated in the special enforcement effort from March 16 - 18, during the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

A total of 12 drivers were arrested by the State Patrol for driving under the influence. Citations were also issued for more than 170 other offenses.

  • 144 citations for speeding
  • 9 citations for open alcohol containers
  • 7 citations for minors possessing alcohol
  • 8 citations for driving under suspension
  • 3 citations for not wearing a seat belt
  • 2 citations for improper child restraint

There were 98 motorist assists during the grant period as well.

“As spring arrives and busier travel seasons approach, NSP reminds all motorists to help keep Nebraska roads safe,” The State Patrol said in a release. “Always drive sober, follow posted speed limits and traffic safety laws, avoid distractions, and wear your seatbelt.”

The Nebraska State Patrol wasn’t the only agency participating. Omaha Police said they arrested 34 people during the special enforcement effort.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

34 arrested during St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement in Omaha
Actors Lance Reddick attends the world premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum" at One...
Lance Reddick, ‘The Wire’ and ‘John Wick’ star, dies at 60
Many people came out to see Sheryl Crow and other talent at the Omaha Celebrates America...
City of Omaha Celebrates America concert returning this June
The Iowa State Patrol is participating in a special traffic enforcement project
Iowa State Patrol aims to reduce fatal crashes with ‘High 3′ enforcement project
Dozens gathered for a rally against a minimum-wage-capping bill on Saturday.
Workers rally against controversial wage bill

Latest News

Iowa school library book bans are seen as targeting LGBTQ content
Courtesy file photo
Scooter’s Coffee attempting ‘biggest cake ball’ record for its 25th birthday
Several Omaha roads to have lane restrictions for construction, utility work starting Monday
Modest Mouse, Lord Huron coming to Bellevue for Outlandia Music Festival