34 arrested during St. Patrick’s Day traffic enforcement in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Dozens were arrested and hundreds of citations were handed out during selective alcohol enforcement on the St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

According to the Omaha Police Department, there were eight enforcement operations throughout the city from March 16 to 18.

A total of 34 people were arrested and 257 citations were issued during the enforcement initiative.

84 incidents involved speeding, reckless driving or negligent driving.

11 incidents were DUIs or drug arrests.

81 incidents were registration or insurance violations.

21 incidents involved driving under suspension or other license violations.

49 incidents involved other violations.

Omaha Police says one officer was assaulted when a DUI suspect allegedly spit on them.

Also during the enforcement, another officer responded to a burglary in progress and found and arrested a suspect.

The alcohol selective overtime enforcement operation was paid for by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation, with the goal being to reduce fatal and serious injury crashes involving alcohol.

