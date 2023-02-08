Douglas County Treasurer Customer Service Center location closed after water main break

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Treasurer’s South Customer Service Center closed early today due to a water main break.

The four other locations around the county are open until 4 p.m. today for processing taxpayer transactions:

4606 N. 56th St., Suite 102

411 N. 84th St.

15335 West Maple Rd., Suite 102

5730 S. 144th St.

Taxpayers may also use dropboxes found at all locations, mail, or online payments.

