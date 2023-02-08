Douglas County Treasurer Customer Service Center location closed after water main break
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:03 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Treasurer’s South Customer Service Center closed early today due to a water main break.
The four other locations around the county are open until 4 p.m. today for processing taxpayer transactions:
- 4606 N. 56th St., Suite 102
- 411 N. 84th St.
- 15335 West Maple Rd., Suite 102
- 5730 S. 144th St.
Taxpayers may also use dropboxes found at all locations, mail, or online payments.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.