Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting overnight that left one person injured.

The Omaha Police Department says officers responded at 3:58 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of 25th and Ames for shots fired.

Police found several shell casings at the scene and say at 4:11 a.m. a victim with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. Officers say his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

