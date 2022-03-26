Advertisement

Omaha Police investigating overnight shooting

Omaha Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Mar. 26, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting overnight that left one person injured.

The Omaha Police Department says officers responded at 3:58 a.m. Saturday morning to the area of 25th and Ames for shots fired.

Police found several shell casings at the scene and say at 4:11 a.m. a victim with a gunshot wound arrived at a local hospital. Officers say his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

