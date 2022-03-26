Omaha Police and Fire Department called to house fire overnight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A bizarre scene in north Omaha had police and fire crews responding to a house fire.

Police say just after 1 a.m., officers were called to a home near 30th and Charles about a person exposed - allegedly running naked in the street.

Less than 10 minutes after police were called, fire crews were requested for a house fire at the same address. Crews were quickly able to put out the flames.

