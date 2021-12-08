Advertisement

LIVE: Ralston announcing new name, partner for arena

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Dec. 8, 2021 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston city officials announced a new name for Ralston Arena on Wednesday with naming rights partner Liberty First Credit Union.

The venue, located near 72nd and Q streets, will be called Liberty First Credit Union Arena in the new year.

Watch the livestream above, in our apps, and on our Facebook page.

The agreement spans 10 years starting Jan. 1, with the credit union paying $1.675 million in total.

Spectra Venue Management has been operating the arena, home to the Omaha Lancers hockey team and CIF team Omaha Beef, since April 2019. The upcoming schedule at the arena also includes Fluffy, Walker Hayes, Cole Swindell, Alice Cooper, Buckcherry, and more.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha family falls victim to new cash app scam, warns others
First Alert Day Friday
6 First Alert Day Friday: Snow likely to impact the area Friday evening.
Gretna mom lives in fear after alarming break-in attempt
COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
Tuesday Dec. 7 COVID-19 update: Douglas County cases jump 54% week over week, impacting schools
The Douglas County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, that deputies had arrested...
Law enforcement arrests Omaha pipe bomb vandalism suspect

Latest News

The Huskers on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, announced Mark Whipple as the football team's new...
Huskers announce new offensive coordinator
First Alert Day Friday
6 First Alert Day Friday: Snow likely to impact the area Friday evening.
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert forecast: Some warmth this week before snow on a First Alert Day Friday
Rusty's Morning Forecast