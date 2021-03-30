Ralston’s Hinge Redevelopment Plan goes into the next phase

RALSTON, Neb. (WOWT) - Ralston is moving into the next phase is its Hinge Redevelopment Plan.

Officials on Tuesday broke ground on a project developers hope will revitalize the Old Ralston Granary. Here’s the plan, the six-acre, $20 million Granary District Project will be the latest phase of the city’s redevelopment plan and will bring residential and commercial space to the Old Ralston Granary.

Out of the Box will be one of the project’s anchor tenants, selling high-end recycled products, tables, chairs, and even staircases.

“We see it as a good compliment to with what’s going on with the rest of the Hinge project and the Ralston project here, bringing more jobs and more retail sales income to the city of Ralston,” said Jody Strauch, Out of the Box.

Gordon Whitten is the CEO of I See It Ventures, he is behind this $20 million project that will also help new businesses to grow in the area.

“It’s the shark tank of Nebraska, which is the I See It Ventures accelerator. It’s a combination of several different venture funds that we create to invest in start-ups and businesses that we think have high growth potential we can help and support,” said Whitten.

Bushwackers will undergo some remodeling and create an outdoor venue that can hold up to 3,500 people and flow into the Granary District Project. They hope to give the area a Nashville feel with the ability to hold concerts indoors and outdoors at the same time.

There are also other projects under construction in Ralson. The new downtown building that will offer apartments and townhomes was the first phase of Ralston’s Hinge Redevelopment Project.

“There’s about $30 million invested between Zeb’s place and the Granary District Project and we anticipate when the Hinge is fully built out, this will be a $200-$250 million project. This is enormous for the community of Ralston, this is only a town of 7,700 people,” said Ralston City Administrator, Rick Hoppe.

Officials are hoping the Granary District Project will help drive economic growth.

“We hope that this is just the first cog in many that’s going to create redevelopment to this whole area, maybe someday this will be a many version of Aksarben,” said Hoppe.

With a casino to open just a couple of miles away from the new development, Ralston officials are hoping to attract business from some of the hundreds of casio employees.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.