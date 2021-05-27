Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Marian’s Lauren Harris

By Joe Nugent
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Lauren Harris goes three for three in the Class A 400m. Sweeping all three years the event was held during her high school career. The only thing likely standing between her and becoming the first person to win it four years was COVID-19. The meet was not held last spring.

Lauren also won a fourth gold medal in the 200m. A tremendous high school career and she will have the opportunity to continue to excel in college. She will be going to an Ivy League school, Princeton next school year.

