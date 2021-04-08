Advertisement

Regional governors meet to discuss Missouri River management

By Brian Mastre
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Neb. (WOWT) - Three governors in the region met Thursday for a fourth time to discuss managing the Missouri River.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts was pressing the Army Corps of Engineers for answers, hoping to prevent another flooding disaster along the river. The region has been hammered twice in the last decade, causing billions of dollars in damage and forcing hundreds of people from their homes and livelihoods.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds arrived at the Council Bluffs Police Department first, followed by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, and then Ricketts. 6 News was told that the governor of Kansas was unable to make it to the meeting.

In Spring 2019, the four governors demanded a seat at the table insisting there had to be a better way to manage the Missouri River while being as transparent as possible when it comes to controlling the release — and the levees built to protect communities along the way.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

