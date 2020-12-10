Advertisement

Grandson of woman killed in south Omaha house explosion dies

Two people died two others were critically injured Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, when a house exploded in south Omaha. One of the injured victims died Thursday.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police reported Thursday morning that one of the men hurt in Tuesday’s house explosion in south Omaha had died.

Alexander Toledo, 28, “succumbed to his injuries and died” Wednesday, according to an Omaha Police report. He and a 72-year-old man were transported Tuesday to the University of Nebraska Medical Center; both had been found at the scene with critical injuries, the release states. Toledo was later transferred to Kansas University Medical Center, according to the release.

The owner of the home, Theresa Toledo, 73, and her daughter, Angela Miller, 46, were killed in the blast; a 72-year-old man was also critically injured.

Theresa Toledo, 73, left, and her daughter, Angela Miller, 46, were killed when Toledo's house exploded Tuesday morning, Dec. 10, 2020, in south Omaha.(Courtesy photos)

Noting she was concerned for the safety of herself and “afraid he will start my house on fire,” Theresa Toledo had filed a domestic abuse protection order Monday in Douglas County district court against Alexander, her grandson, petitioning for his removal from the property.

The explosion remains under investigation by the Omaha Fire Department and OPD.

