Omaha artist’s artwork is sparking conversations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As part of the Union for Contemporary Art’s Pride Celebrations, digital artist Tiana Conyers’s artwork is displayed on several billboards across North Omaha.

“If people don’t want to look at the protests happening in our streets, and happening in our cities, and happening legally, and happening in law, then they will see us speaking out and being our beautiful queer selves. And I hope that they cannot ignore that,” Conyers said.

The billboards will be up, at least, until the end of August.

Conyers said the five bright and colorful billboards are her own form of protest and speaking out.

Conyers, who identifies as a queer black woman, said the point of her artwork is to feature LGBTQIA people of color and their stories.

“Especially considering queer folks among mostly people of color groups don’t get a lot of representation. And we experience different forms of discrimination as well,” she explained.

The project titled “We Thrive in Middle Spaces” also highlights the intersections of their identities.

“Being and LBGTQ person and then being black or a person of color, these are aspects of our lives that are often separated,” Conyers explained.

The portraits high up in the sky are of people who are no strangers to Omaha. This list includes Big Momma, Mr. Little Cat, Seng Naw Marip, Charlene and Markia Kelly-Hill, and Rustina Roze.

“I kind of really wanted to forego all the really well-known names and people and go straight to people who I either personally didn’t know very well. I didn’t know at all.”

The quotes seen on the billboards come from conversations Conyers had with each of the participants. They all have unique stories to share.

“I kind of picked moments and quotes I thought were very impactful and put those onto the billboards,” she explained.

Conyers hopes people enjoy seeing her artwork.

“So it’s really amazing, and it’s a great honor to be able to see my work in a physical space on something as large as billboards. And for such an important project and important topic to me,” the artists said.

However, she really wants people to hear and understand the message behind it and to remember that LGBTQIA people of color exist.

“They don’t think that we are out here in Omaha, Nebraska of all places, which is not very well known for its diversity I can say,” she added.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.