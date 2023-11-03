We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Iowa farmer dies to cancer, community finishes harvest for his family

By Conner Woodruff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - When Steve Copenhaver, a life-long farmer and father of three, died from a year-long battle with cancer; his friends and neighbors came together to finish his work.

More than 30 volunteers pitched in to help the Copenhavers through harvest, shaving down weeks of work at no cost to the family.

With the volunteers’ help, and what some of Steve’s friends call his tendency to be a perfectionist, this has been one of the most successful harvests the family has ever seen.

“This is the best harvest we’ve ever had,” Amy said. “He wanted to do things well.”

“It shows by the crop yields we’re getting this year,” Greg Alber, neighbor and volunteer, said. “Patient, just to the detail, a perfectionist.”

For many of those close to Steve, he was an inspiration to work with and be around.

“It was a great experience,” Nate, Steve’s son, said while reflecting on everything his father taught him.

“Steve was very particular about doing things,” Amy said. “He wanted to do things the right way, and that extended into his personal life, too.”

Before passing away, the Copenhavers reached out to Farm Rescue, the nonprofit organization that rallied volunteers and provided equipment for the work.

“I get to use my farming knowledge every day to help families in their time of need,” Ben Smith, field operations manager with Farm Rescue, said.

Farm Rescue can provide support by rallying volunteers, organizing equipment, or both in this case.

Farm Rescue helps farmers suffering from severe injuries or illnesses and areas hit by natural disasters.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in crash with semi on Interstate 80 in La Vista
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputy Kevin Clark, left; and Daveyon Sherman, 27
Man shot in disturbance with Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy was unarmed, report states
It's unclear what led up to the crash.
Man seriously injured in Gretna crash
Omaha Police Department helicopter
Omaha man sentenced to federal prison for aiming laser pointer at OPD helicopter
Renovated decommissioned missile silo in York.
YouTube influencer faces lawsuit after worker crushed to death in York missile silo renovation

Latest News

Omaha Police have released the final numbers from October’s Operation Falling Speed enforcement...
Omaha Police announces results of Operation Falling Speed enforcement campaign
Council Bluffs Interstate 80 Crash
Omaha man killed while walking along Interstate 80 express lanes in Council Bluffs
First of two suspects accused in Omaha stabbing appears in court
The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office says a semi driver was killed in a crash near Cedar Bluffs...
Truck driver killed in Saunders County crash Wednesday afternoon
An injury accident slowed eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 to a crawl Friday morning.
BREAKING: Crash affecting EB I-80 traffic near 72nd