Omaha fire crews make quick work of roof blaze at Mexican restaurant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a roof fire at a Mexican restaurant Friday morning.

OFD tells 6 News crews were called to El Muchacho Alegre, north of 72nd and Crown Point, just after 7 a.m. Crews found light smoke coming from the restaurant’s roof and declared a working fire. The blaze was able to be extinguished within the roof structure and was declared under control within 15 minutes.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, and no one was hurt. The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $75,000.

