Omaha to host 2024 and 2025 Multisport National Championships at Lake Cunningham

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha will host two USA Triathalon championship competitions at Lake Cunningham.

USA Triathlon announced Monday in partnership with the Omaha Sports Commission and the City of Omaha, that Omaha will host the 2024 and 2025 USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival.

The 2024 competition is from June 5-9 at Lake Cunningham.

“We are thrilled to continue our Multisport Festival in Omaha next year,” said Victoria Brumfield, the USA Triathlon CEO. “This event has become an event where we are able to come together as a community and celebrate Multisport and our athletes.”

USA Triathalon says the event will bring the nation’s best multisport athletes to the city as they compete in 12 events:

Wednesday, June 5

Open Water Swim Competition

Thursday, June 6

Standard Aquabike National Championship

Super Sprint Triathlon Time Trial National Championship

Sprint Duathlon Time Trial National Championship

Friday, June 7

Standard Duathlon National Championship

Standard Aquathlon National Championship

Saturday, June 8

Draft-Legal Sprint Duathlon National Championship

Draft-Legal Sprint Triathlon National Championship

Youth Triathlon

Sunday June 9

Mixed Relay Triathlon National Championship

Individual Medley Triathlon

Mixed Relay Duathlon National Championship

The USA Triathlon has come to Omaha in previous years. In 2016 and 2017 the organization was in Omaha for the Age Group National Championships.

