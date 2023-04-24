Omaha to host 2024 and 2025 Multisport National Championships at Lake Cunningham
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha will host two USA Triathalon championship competitions at Lake Cunningham.
USA Triathlon announced Monday in partnership with the Omaha Sports Commission and the City of Omaha, that Omaha will host the 2024 and 2025 USA Triathlon Multisport National Championships Festival.
The 2024 competition is from June 5-9 at Lake Cunningham.
“We are thrilled to continue our Multisport Festival in Omaha next year,” said Victoria Brumfield, the USA Triathlon CEO. “This event has become an event where we are able to come together as a community and celebrate Multisport and our athletes.”
USA Triathalon says the event will bring the nation’s best multisport athletes to the city as they compete in 12 events:
Wednesday, June 5
- Open Water Swim Competition
Thursday, June 6
- Standard Aquabike National Championship
- Super Sprint Triathlon Time Trial National Championship
- Sprint Duathlon Time Trial National Championship
Friday, June 7
- Standard Duathlon National Championship
- Standard Aquathlon National Championship
Saturday, June 8
- Draft-Legal Sprint Duathlon National Championship
- Draft-Legal Sprint Triathlon National Championship
- Youth Triathlon
Sunday June 9
- Mixed Relay Triathlon National Championship
- Individual Medley Triathlon
- Mixed Relay Duathlon National Championship
The USA Triathlon has come to Omaha in previous years. In 2016 and 2017 the organization was in Omaha for the Age Group National Championships.
