We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Metro announces increased bus frequency for several routes

(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro has announced upcoming changes as a part of its MetroNEXT plan.

MetroNEXT is a long-term initiative by the public transportation service to guide transport investments in the Omaha area, including the return of most routes to pre-COVID schedules, expanding weekend and evening service and the improvement of frequencies on core routes.

Upcoming changes are happening this month. Starting Sunday, April 16, seven routes will have increased or restored service.

Notable changes include:

  • Routes 3, 4, 24 and 30 will have a 30-minute daytime frequency and later evening service on Sundays.
  • Route 13 will have restored 15-minute and 30-minute rush hour frequency on weekdays, 30-minute daytime frequency and later evening service on Sundays.
  • Route 15 will have 15-minute daytime frequency on weekdays, 30-minute daytime frequency and later evening service on Sundays.

Metro says one of the most significant changes is that riders will see buses more often on Sundays on some routes. The decision came in response to growing ridership on weekends.

“The feedback we’re getting shows our riders have a strong need for increased service,” said Metro CEO Lauren Cencic. "

Complete schedules of the upcoming changes will be available through Metro on April 10.

Full bus frequency changes starting April 16

Several bus frequency changes are happing this April
Several bus frequency changes are happing this April(Metro Transit)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth
6 News has learned more information about remains found on Rainwood Road last month.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases new details on skeletal remains
Jontu, a 15-year-old male Greater one-horned rhino died Tuesday, March 28, 2023
15-year-old rhinoceros at Omaha Zoo euthanized after health complications
Nebraska State Patrol: Wrong-way driver on I-80 in Lincoln causes 2 crashes, arrested for DUI
St. Petersburg Police are looking for a two-year-old boy who is missing after his mother's body...
Body of Florida toddler found in alligator jaws after Amber Alert

Latest News

The Omaha Zoo announced the name of a recently born giraffe calf
Omaha Zoo announces name of baby giraffe
An early morning house fire had crews busy Sunday
Vacant Omaha home destroyed in early morning fire
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: WOWT’s most-watched videos of March 2023
An early morning house fire had crews busy Sunday
Omaha crews respond to house fire on South 15th Street