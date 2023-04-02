Metro announces increased bus frequency for several routes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro has announced upcoming changes as a part of its MetroNEXT plan.

MetroNEXT is a long-term initiative by the public transportation service to guide transport investments in the Omaha area, including the return of most routes to pre-COVID schedules, expanding weekend and evening service and the improvement of frequencies on core routes.

Upcoming changes are happening this month. Starting Sunday, April 16, seven routes will have increased or restored service.

Notable changes include:

Routes 3, 4, 24 and 30 will have a 30-minute daytime frequency and later evening service on Sundays.

Route 13 will have restored 15-minute and 30-minute rush hour frequency on weekdays, 30-minute daytime frequency and later evening service on Sundays.

Route 15 will have 15-minute daytime frequency on weekdays, 30-minute daytime frequency and later evening service on Sundays.

Metro says one of the most significant changes is that riders will see buses more often on Sundays on some routes. The decision came in response to growing ridership on weekends.

“The feedback we’re getting shows our riders have a strong need for increased service,” said Metro CEO Lauren Cencic. "

Complete schedules of the upcoming changes will be available through Metro on April 10.

Full bus frequency changes starting April 16

Several bus frequency changes are happing this April (Metro Transit)

