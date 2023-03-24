Record attendance anticipated for 19th year of ‘Playing With Fire’ at Midtown Crossing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Organizers for the 19th edition of the Playing with Fire summer concert series say they’re expecting quite the turnout for the Turner Park tradition.

“With the caliber of talent that we’re bringing in with Europe and Canada, we’re hoping to set a new record of attendance for Turner Park,” said sponsor Jeff Davis.

Davis collaborates with the Nebraska Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment along with the Douglas County Visitors Improvement Fund to put the show on every year.

The schedule includes a diverse group of artists, from rock to blues to soul -- “old hands [to] rising stars,” Davis said.

As is the case every year, all the concerts are free of charge.

This year’s event is stretched out over four days. Find the full schedule here.

