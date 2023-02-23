Missouri woman arrested for attempted murder in Fremont County

Fremont County sheriff’s deputies say one person claimed O’Brien threatened to kill him or her inside their home.
Fremont County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Missouri woman for attempted murder.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - A Missouri woman has been arrested in connection with the attempted murder of a Fremont County, Iowa resident.

44-year-old Danyeal O’Brien, of Springfield, Missouri, was initially arrested Feb. 7 by Fremont County sheriff’s deputies.

Danyeal O'Brien, 44, of Springfield, Mo., arrested on attempted murder charges(WOWT)

Two people went to deputies the next day, saying O’Brien threatened to kill one of them with a gun at their Farragut, Iowa home.

The other mentioned they were a passenger in O’Brien’s car when she threatened to kill them by purposely wrecking the vehicle. O’Brien allegedly purposely crashed the vehicle not long after making the threat.

Neither victim was ever injured.

O’Brien faces several charges, including attempted murder, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and criminal mischief.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

