Omaha businesses and hotels benefiting from NCAA volleyball Final Four

The potential economic benefit for the city is expected to be in the millions.
Downtown businesses and hotels are benefiting from the NCAA Final Four volleyball tournament.
By Craig Nigrelli
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha hotels, restaurants, and other businesses are reaping the rewards of Omaha hosting the women’s NCAA Volleyball Final Four.

The executive director of Visit Omaha tells 6 News that hosting the finals of the tournament is worth millions of dollars when it comes to economic impact.

Deb Ward says most of the downtown hotels are full. Visit Omaha estimates the pomp and circumstance of fans coming from all over the country for the Final Four and spending the long weekend in Omaha here means almost $8 million for the local economy.

The tourism organization bases that on an algorithm that includes the number of fans, hotel room nights, as well as food and beverage sales.

In addition, the American Volleyball Coaches Association is holding its convention at the same facility, the CHI Health Center, in conjunction with the Final Four. Visit Omaha says more than 2,000 people are in town for that specific event.

John Hawks is a volleyball coach at Loyola of Chicago. He said, “I think it’s huge for the community, coming to Omaha. I’ve been here a few times. It’s been great. The hotels are full. The bars are full. The restaurants are full. It’s great.”

Tanja Eckart runs a volleyball academy in Little Rock, Arkansas. She noted, “It’s a super nice town. It’s very clean. I like coming here.”

One other coach told 6 News the volleyball atmosphere will be electric all weekend in Omaha, and the wintry weather is not scaring anybody off.

