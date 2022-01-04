Pottawattamie County takes ownership of Mt. Crescent

HONEY CREEK , Iowa (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie Board of Supervisors announced Tuesday that the county had assumed ownership Mt. Crescent Ski Area.

According to the board’s news release, the local attraction was officially transitioned to the county from private owners Korby and Samantha Fleischer on Dec. 30.

“The agreement was made possible with support from the Iowa West Foundation, an advocate for sustainable regional development,” the release states. IWF President and CEO Brenda Mainwaring noted in the release how the pandemic has increased the value of outdoor activities.

“The last two years have reminded us just how important outdoor recreational spaces are to our communities,” she said. “By providing the additional support needed to make this transition a reality, we know that the county can continue to support conservation and recreation in our region for years to come.”

The Fleischers will continue to manage the recreational area through the current ski season, with the county taking assuming full responsibility for the property this summer.

“Once management of the property has fully transitioned to the county, the county may begin exploring the feasibility of further recreational development of the area,” the release states.

Mark Shoemaker, executive director for the Pottawattamie County Conservation Board, noted in the release that the acquisition will ensure the protection of a local natural resource.

“This agreement not only supports 4-season recreational opportunities for the residents of our County and beyond, but also expands the preservation of one of the world’s most unique and fragile natural resources, the Loess Hills of Western Iowa. This project is an achievement on multiple levels.”

The Fleischers expressed gratitude to the community and support for the transition.

“We have been lucky and blessed to have the opportunity to operate a popular ski area for the past 13 years and to be surrounded by dedicated staff, wonderful ski and snowboard enthusiasts, and the best volunteer Ski Patrol around,” they said in the statement. “We are confident and excited that Pottawattamie County will protect and expand upon what our family has worked so hard to create.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.