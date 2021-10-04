Omaha’s Pear Tree Performing Arts to reopen post-renovation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Pear Tree Performing Arts announced Monday they will be reopening its doors in October after the completion of their four-year renovation project.

The announcement comes better late than never as the historic, multi-million-dollar renovation is finally over despite a few setbacks.

“The project, which began in 2017, was slated to be less than a year. But after funding fell through, red tape and a lot of no’s, we finally were blessed to get the ball rolling again last year.”

The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places for being one of the original Hinky Dinky grocery stores from 1926-1963 and the best representation of the chain’s growth in the Midwest. Now, the non-profit organization founded in 2010, provides dance, theatre, fitness, and wellness classes to the community.

Their release states the space will serve the community as an artistic hub and full-service performing arts facility.

“Our mission hasn’t changed. We never stopped dancing, even through a pandemic. We are still serving young people and making sure they have access to dance and dramatic arts and all the creative outlets they need.”

Renovations include a 900 square foot stage, a multimedia area, additional classroom space, and the Hitchcock Ballet Studio funded by Gilbert M. and Martha H. Hitchcock.

Autoplay Caption

Pear Tree Performing Arts will host a registration event on Saturday, Oct, 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome our students, our village of supporters, volunteers, and instructors back into the space in the next few weeks. We envision this space to be welcoming for all and beneficial for everyone,” said Partridge-Butler.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.