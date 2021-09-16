Advertisement

Kansas students continue protest on fraternity steps

KU Students gather outside the Phi Kappa Psi Tuesday night to protest the alleged rape by one...
KU Students gather outside the Phi Kappa Psi Tuesday night to protest the alleged rape by one of the fraternity members over the weekend.(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Crowds gathered to protest for a second straight night at a University of Kansas fraternity house where a member is accused of sexually assaulting another student.

The Kansas City Star reports that about 250 people arrived Tuesday on the lawn of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity house.

They chanted “no means no” and “kick him out” for hours as about a dozen police officers stood watch. Private security guards also were present.

A spokesman for the fraternity said the organization has been made aware of the allegations involving one of its new undergraduate members and the university was immediately notified.

This follows a similar fraternity sexual assault allegation at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, students protested outside of Phi Gamma Delta for several nights.

