Omahan dies 1 day after positive test

Thu May 28 16:04:26 PDT 2020

Friends and family say goodbye to Jimmy Johnson.

Nebraska COVID-19 update Q&A -- May 28, 2020

Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials answer questions about the state's COVID-19 response on Monday, May 28, 2020.

Omaha man dies of COVID-19 day after testing positive

Its a sobering reminder of just how vicious COVID-19 can be. A 53-year-old man lost his life within 24 hours of testing positive.

Test Nebraska works towards goal

As Nebraska opens up in different phases, the state is also ramping up testing and not just those who have symptoms. One lab is ready to reach a new milestone as early as tomorrow.

Update on Nebraska COVID-19 in long-term care facilities

Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, clarifies state data on COVID-19 reports in long-term care facilities in Nebraska.

FULL VIDEO: COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Adi Pour -- May 28, 2020

Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour was in our studio Thursday, May 28, 2020, to answer viewer questions about COVID-19 during an interactive chat.

 

