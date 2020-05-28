Omahan dies 1 day after positive test

Gov. Pete Ricketts and other Nebraska officials answer questions about the state's COVID-19 response on Monday, May 28, 2020.
Its a sobering reminder of just how vicious COVID-19 can be. A 53-year-old man lost his life within 24 hours of testing positive.
As Nebraska opens up in different phases, the state is also ramping up testing and not just those who have symptoms. One lab is ready to reach a new milestone as early as tomorrow.
Dr. Gary Anthone, chief medical officer of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, clarifies state data on COVID-19 reports in long-term care facilities in Nebraska.
Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour was in our studio Thursday, May 28, 2020, to answer viewer questions about COVID-19 during an interactive chat.